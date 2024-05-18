Rahul Gandhi displaying red Chinese constitution, ours blue: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stirred a controversy by claiming that the Constitution book that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has often been seen displaying at his rallies was not the Indian Constitution. Himanta said the Indian Constitution has a blue cover and it needed to be verified whether Rahul Gandhi was carrying a Chinese constitution. Rahul Gandhi at several rallies amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election displayed the Constitution as he appealed to voters to save it from the BJP-RSS.(PTI)

The Assam chief minister made his first post on this issue on Friday. On Saturday, he said he was sure that Rahul Gandhi was carrying a Chinese constitution. "Our constitution, in blue, includes a chapter called the Directive Principles of State Policy, which makes it a sacred duty to enact a Uniform Civil Code in our country; Rahul is now opposing this," the Assam CM posted drawing flak from many political leaders who mentioned that the red book was the coat pocket edition of the Constitution of India published by Eastern Book Company.

Assam Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah called Himanta colour-blind and intellect-deficit and explained that unlike Indian passport, the Constitution book does not need to have any fixed colour.

"Himanta, while I accept you are not colour-blind, you are definitely intellect-deficit. The cover of the Constitution of India, unlike an Indian Passport, need not be of a fixed colour. It could be red, green, blue, anything," the Congress leader posted.

"Hilarious! Ask all BJP MPs in the LS and RS this is the copy everyone carries with them! It is available in the table office too and Sec Gen of both houses. Get a grip!" Uddhav Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted.

Amid the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi made it a point to carry and display the Constitution as he appealed to the people to save the Constitution from the attack of the BJP and the RSS. Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi carrying and displaying the Constitution at rallies, video addresses and said Rahul Gandhi only carried the Constitution along but never read it.