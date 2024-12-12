‘Can do anything for PR’: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's meet with Hathras victim's family

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Hathras to meet the family members of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and later died during treatment in Delhi in September 2020. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak criticised Gandhi, saying that he is "confused" and is "not aware of the status of the case".

“Rahul Gandhi does not know anything. Sometimes he wants to go to Aligarh, sometimes he wants to go to Hathras. The Hathras incident has been investigated by CBI and the matter is in court. He is completely a victim of despair,” Pathak was quoted as saying by ANI.

“He wants to push Uttar Pradesh into the fire of anarchy and riots. He wants to provoke people, the people of Uttar Pradesh will never accept this,” he added.

UP's minister for minorities welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar also criticised said Gandhi for the visit.

"If he was not aware of facts of the case, he should know that a CBI probe had long been done," Rajbhar said, according to PTI. “If he knows of any higher investigating authority, he should let us know. Such visits are mere gimmicks showing the Congress desperation.”

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that “Rahul Gandhi can do anything for PR”.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) can do anything for PR...The nation wants to know what is the relation of Congress with the nefarious conspirator George Soros...they (Congress) have kept the county's interests aside for decades for the sake of the commercial and industrial profits of their extended family...," the BJP leader told ANI.

BJP leader Baldev Singh Aulakh asked Rahul Gandhi why he needed to instigate the situation in Hathras when the case had been closed by CBI.

“The Hathras issue has been closed by CBI. Why does he need to instigate the situation there now? Why does he want to spread anarchy in the country?” Aulakh was quoted as saying by ANI. "Till Yogi Adityanatha is the CM... Rahul Gandhi taking trips to UP is not going to make a difference... They have never apologized for the atrocities enabled against Sikhs by their family."

Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit



Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the family members of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and later died during treatment in Delhi in September 2020.

The Congress MP, who reached Bool Garhi village around 11.15am, alleged that the family of the Dalit girl is being treated like "criminals".

Gandhi spent around 35 minutes with the family at their home and left without interacting with the reporters who had gathered in the village for his visit.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi attacked the BJP government claiming that they did not promises made to the family, which he claimed, is living “in fear”.

“Today, I visited Hathras and met the family of the victim of the shameful and unfortunate incident that occurred four years ago. During the meeting, the things they shared deeply shook me,” Gandhi wrote. “The entire family continues to live under a cloud of fear. They are being treated like criminals. They cannot move freely – they are constantly under surveillance by guns and cameras.”