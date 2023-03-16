'Will the MP be told to shut up?': Rahul Gandhi says if democracy was…

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Parliament was adjourned within one minute of his arrival while he came to Parliament with the hope of speaking -- replying to the allegations raised against him by four Union ministers. "Unfortunately for you, I am a member of Parliament. And as the allegation has been made in Parliament by four ministers, it is my democratic right to have the opportunity. If Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament. So actually what you are seeing is a test of Indian democracy. After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a member of Parliament, is the member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four ministers were given or is he going to be told to shut up," Rahul Gandhi said. Read | 'Didn't say anything anti-India', says Rahul Gandhi amid Parliament row Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the real test of Indian democracy lies in the question that if whether he will be allowed the same time in Parliament as the four MPs who raised allegations against him. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

"I went to Parliament today and I told the Speaker that I want to speak in Parliament against the allegations that four ministers have levelled. There is no clarity. But I don't think I will be allowed to speak. But I am still hopeful that tomorrow I will get a chance to speak. Today the House was adjourned within 1 minute of my arrival," Rahul Gandhi said.

The entire thing started with Rahul Gandhi's Parliament speech on Adani that was expunged, he said. "The entire attempt is to distract the attention from the Adani issue. I think they won't allow me to speak in Parliament. Because the main issues on the table remain the same. What is the relationship between PM Modi and Adani? Why are defence contracts being given to Adani? Who spoke for the Adani in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh? Why was there a meeting of PM Modi, SBI chairman and Adani in Australia?" Rahul Gandhi said.

"I am an MP and so my first responsibility is to address in Parliament. I don't want to discuss this with the media in detail before addressing Parliament. Parliament is my platform as an MP," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi has been in the centre of a controversy that stormed Parliament with the BJP MPs demanding an apology from the Congress leader for the statements that he made in London. He has been accused of insulting Indian democracy on foreign soil. Rahul Gandhi defended that he did not say anything against India.

