Rahul Gandhi sends reply to breach of privilege notice over remarks on PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sent his reply to the breach of privilege notice against him over his February 7 remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Complaints were made against Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary speech where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani group during his speech in the discussion on the President’s address. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying Rahul Gandhi misled the House by levelling accusations without any documentary evidence.

According to Congress leaders familiar with the matter, Gandhi’s reply is comprehensive and has been vetted by in-house legal experts.

According to Lok Sabha officials, the reply will be examined by the privileges section of the secretariat and forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office for appropriate action. A senior official claimed that the reply had not reached the Speaker’s office till Wednesday afternoon.

While the contents of the letter are strictly confidential, Congress leaders said Gandhi has touched upon all the allegations and provided replies based on facts and precedents.February 15 was the last date of reply to the privilege notice.

Joshi, in his complaint, laid out the rules saying that a notice is required beforehand a member of Parliament (MP) makes any allegation against another parliamentarian.

He further said that unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements were made against the Prime Minister. He also argued that Gandhi gave assurance to the House that he will provide documentary evidence to his claims, but didn’t provide any material.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were expunged earlier this week.