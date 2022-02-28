Not just a book launch...: Rahul, Vijayan, Omar share stage to release Stalin's autobiography

A host of opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, gathered in Chennai on Monday on the occasion of a launch of a book on Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin.

Among key leaders present at the event were Kerala chief minister and senior Communist leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav and Omar Abdullah of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference. The event was held at the Chennai Trade Centre and the book, titled ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ (One amongst you) was launched by Gandhi. The book is said to be about the first 23 years of Stalin's life till he was arrested in 1976.

The Congress MP from Wayanad then presented the book to Vijayan, Yadav and Abdullah all of whom were present on stage.

In her welcome address, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the event was not just about a book launch, but a trailer of those standing up against sectarian politics and fascism.

“The BJP-led Union government is creating two India's — one for the rich and the other keeping them poor.”

Abdullah said he was attending the event as a victim of what happened to him and in Jammu & Kashmir (abrogation of special status and dividing the state into two Union territories), but to warns that what began in J&K will not end there. “If tomorrow they decide to divide Tamil Nadu into three parts and bring Governor’s rule. What will you do?” the former chief minister, who was under house arrest for months, said.

“It’s important that like-minded people like those on the dais come together. The fight is not against one party, but against an entire machinery.”

Raising the hijab controversy, Abdullah said, "What I choose to wear is between me and God. The idea of India is its diversity.... We have to protect that.

Meanwhile, Yadav spoke about a nationwide caste-based census and lack of diversity in the judiciary.

An effort is seemingly underway to form a non-BJP front ahead of the general election in 2024. A number of political leaders, including Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo, her Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao and others have been holding meetings leaders of non-BJP states to work out a strategy in this regard.

(With inputs from bureau)