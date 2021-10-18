Rail Roko agitation LIVE: Farmers demand removal of Union minister over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Rail Roko LIVE updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body for multiple farmers unions which spearheading the agitation since last year, has given a call for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation on Monday. The group is demanding the removal of Union minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is a main accused.
SKM has alleged that the Union minister's son Ashish was sitting in the vehicle which mowed over farmers, resulting in the death of as many as eight people on October 3. The farmers were coming out of a protest against the Centre's three farm laws when two SUVs ran over them.
The deceased in the incident include four farmers and a journalist.
However, Ajay Mishra has denied any wrongdoing and claims that his son was not present at the site of the incident when it occurred.
The rail roko agitation will be held between 10am and 4pm and it is likely to have an impact on the movement of trains.
Oct 18, 2021
Rail Roko today: Farmers to stop rail traffic for 6 hrs over Lakhimpur Kheri
the movement of trains is likely to be impacted, the union said that there will be no destruction or damage to any railway property.
