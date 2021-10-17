Home / India News / Rail Roko tomorrow: Farmers to stop rail traffic for 6 hours over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Rail Roko tomorrow: Farmers to stop rail traffic for 6 hours over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

While the movement of trains is likely to be impacted, the union said that there will be no destruction or damage to any railway property. The rail roko agitation will be held between 10am and 4pm.
A day before the rail roko, Samyukta Kisan Morcha farmers protested against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence at Gazipur Border on Saturday. (ANI photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:42 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided to go on with their rail roko agitation on Octobet 18, which was announced earlier in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The umbrella union of the farmers had announced mega protest plan if Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni is not removed from his post. The union on Sunday said it will hold a six-hour nationwide rail roko agitation pressing for the demand of the removal of the minister whose son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18," the union said in a statement.

On October 3, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri as violence broke out after the Union minister's car allegedly ran over four farmers. The other four, including a journalist, died in the violence. Minister's son Asish Mishra is the main accused in the case as the FIR said he was inside the car when this happened. He was arrested by the SIT, though he maintained his stance that he was not in the car at the time of the incident. The Congress is also demanding removal of the minister.

