Railways asks states to collect fares from Shramik Special passengers

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:58 IST

State authorities will collect ticket fares from stranded migrants and students boarding special trains to return to their hometowns and hand over the amount to the Indian Railways, the railways ministry said in fresh guidelines on Sunday.

After allowing the running of the Shramik Special trains on Friday, the railways said it will charge sleeper class fares and an additional Rs 50 for one point-to-point journey, while it also added that states can coordinate and pay on passengers’ behalf.

Railways shall print train tickets to the specified destinations on the basis of the number of passengers indicated by an originating state, and hand them over to the local government authority. “The local state government authority shall hand over the tickets to the passengers cleared by them and collect the ticket fare and hand over the total amount to the railways,” the fresh guidelines said.

Railways also said these trains were being run only for passengers who have been identified and allowed to travel by the states sending and receiving them, and not for the general public.Railways reserves the right to discontinue the special train operations if safety protocols are flouted at any stage, the ministry has said.

“The originating state will inform the exact number of passengers travelling in a train, which should be 1200 (or at least 90%) considering the capacity…,” the guidelines said. The Sharmik Special trains are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. They will be run for distances of over 500 km.

The guidelines also said local authorities will give food packets and drinking water to the passengers at the originating station. Railways will provide one meal on the train for a journey of over 12 hours.

The railways ministry also asked states to encourage passengers to download the Arogya Setu app for checking the health status of passengers.

It will also be the responsibility of the governments sending people to bring such individuals to designated stations in sanitized buses, following social distancing norms. All passengers will have to mandatorily wear masks. Passengers will have to be screened by the sending states and only those found without symptoms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be allowed to travel.

The move to charge fares for these trains ferrying migrants, students and others stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown has met with opposition. On Saturday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the government should roll back the fare for these special trains, adding that it was an “injustice to our labourers who are returning home”.

The state is one of the few that has made an advance payment to the railways for deploying 31 special trains, according to officials aware of the developments.

Five Shramik Special trains were run on Friday and 10 on Saturday. According to officials, railways is unlikely to run trains originating from red zones such as Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, at least for now.

“There are no trains planned for now, but we are running (trains) in nearby places…like in Maharashtra trains, are being run at Bhiwandi and Vasai…Trains will only run to these places (red zones) when the demand from the state government comes,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.