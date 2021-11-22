Rain-hit Andhra limps back to normal, 17 still missing

The south-coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh have limped back to normal after rainfall that wreaked havoc in the region gave the state some respite on Sunday.

The state disaster management authority (SDMA) in an official bulletin in the evening said the death toll was 24 but the fate of 17 people believed to have been washed away in the floods in Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur and Nellore is still not known.

“There has been no trace of 11 people, who were washed away in the floods of Cheyyeru River due to a breach of the Annamayya reservoir near Pulaputhur village of Nandalur block in Kadapa district. Four teams of NDRF and three of SDRF are still on the rescue operations,” the bulletin said.

Four people in Chittoor and one each in Anantapur and Nellore are also still missing.

“There has been very scanty and scattered rainfall in these four districts, ranging from 0.02 mm in Chittoor to 1.7 mm in Nellore. However, there was 4 mm rainfall in Kurnool,” the SDMA bulletin said.

The flood fury continued to ravage Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor districts, due to the heavy rainfall in the last three days. The bridge over Papagni River in Kamalapuram block of Kadapa district collapsed, bringing traffic to a halt on this road.

In Chittoor district, a high alert was sounded in several villages like Mullapudi, Padipeta, Kuntrapakam, Tanapalli, Balijepalli and Gangireddipalli, as the Rayalacheruvu irrigation tank of Ramachandrapuram block is on the brink of a breach. Though the officials have been trying to plug the breach, they evacuated thousands of people from these villages to safer places.

There are reports of at least three causeways on the Swarnamukhi river in Chittoor district getting washed away, cutting road links to as many as 30 villages. The officials said that it would take at least 20 days to restore the road connections.

In the temple town of Tirupati, several colonies are still submerged. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities, however, restored the traffic on both the ghat roads to Tirumala to facilitate pilgrims to get a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara.

In Nellore district, the Penna river has been overflowing for the last three two days, inundating as many as 29 villages. Even in Nellore town, several colonies remained submerged on Sunday.

The SDMA authorities said as many as 181 blocks, 1366 villages and four towns were affected due to heavy rains in the last two days, displacing over 36,000 people. As many as 2007 houses were damaged and 1,137 houses are still submerged in waters.

The officials have shifted 31,827 people to 274 relief camps, where they are being provided with food and water. “According to preliminary estimates, agricultural crop in 2.41 lakh hectares and horticulture crop in 1.86 lakh hectares were totally damaged,” the bulletin said.