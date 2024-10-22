Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make electoral debut in Maharashtra polls from Mahim

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Party chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, will make his election debut, contesting from the Mahim constituency in Mumbai. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's Amit to contest upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.(X/@AmitThackerays)

The party also fielded spokesperson and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande from Worli, where he is expected to face Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, has been renominated from the Kalyan rural seat in Thane district.

MNS releases list of 45 candidates for Maharashtra elections: Full list

MNS to go solo in Maharashtra polls

Raj Thackeray announced that the MNS will contest the November 20 assembly elections independently, without forming any alliances.

He expressed confidence in his party’s strength, saying, “We will contest the highest number of seats among all political parties. After the polls, the MNS will be in government.”

MNS secured only one seat in 2014 and 2019

Founded by Raj Thackeray in 2006, the MNS has shifted its political stance several times. Initially supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidature in 2014, Thackeray later became a sharp critic of Modi, even using videos at rallies to highlight unfulfilled promises.

In the last two assembly elections, MNS secured only one seat in 2014 and 2019.

Maharashtra will hold elections in a single phase on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

It is predicted to largely be a fight between the ruling Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVS) comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).