Aspirants from Western Maharashtra line up at Fadnavis’s residence in Mumbai

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, several aspirants who were left out gathered at deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence, Sagar, in Mumbai on Monday to lobby for a spot in the second list. Many candidates visited Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence, Sagar, in Mumbai on Monday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Among the notable figures were Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla, Bala Bhegde from Maval, MLC Satyajeet Tambe from Sangamner, BJP MLA Devyani Pharande from Nashik central constituency, MLA Sunil Rane from Borivali constituency and Atul Shah from Mumbadevi. Even BJP leader Baban Satpute, whose wife Pratibha Satpute was named in the first list, was seen at the deputy chief minister’s bungalow.

Sources reveal that many of these aspirants are anxious after being omitted from the initial list and are actively seeking support to secure a candidacy in the second list.

Political experts say these meetings are part of a strategic effort to ensure their place in the upcoming elections.

Tapkir, seeking a BJP ticket from Khadakwasla, won the 2019 assembly election by a narrow margin of over 2,500 votes against Sachin Dodke of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, due to new political alignments and rising anti-incumbency, the party is reportedly considering a new candidate for the seat. Tapkir did not respond to calls or messages by HT.

In Maval, Bhegde is a strong contender. He lost the 2019 election to Sunil Shelke of the undivided NCP, who has since joined the Ajit Pawar faction. Bhegde now faces competition within the Maha Yuti alliance for the Maval seat.

“Today, I met deputy chief minister Fadnavis to discuss political matters concerning the Pune and Maval regions. Our priority is to win as part of the Mahayuti, and we are ready to do what the party asks,” said Bhegde.

Despite his wife, Pratibha, being named in the first list, Babarao Satpute was also present at Fadnavis’ residence.

“We are happy that our family member received a ticket. We are here to express our gratitude and discuss future plans,” said Satpute, dismissing rumours that he was seeking to swap the ticket for his son, Vikramsingh.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state president of BJP, said, “There has been no chaos. In constituencies where we had multiple aspirants, we had to select just one. Naturally, some disappointment will follow.”

Another senior leader and cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan said, “The first list isn’t the final one. Just because someone’s name isn’t in it doesn’t mean they’ve been denied a ticket. Party leaders are carefully considering all options before finalising the next list.”

As the election nears, the gathering of these aspirants underscores the competitive nature within the BJP. The party’s focus on Western Maharashtra is a clear signal of its intent to bolster its presence in this politically crucial region.