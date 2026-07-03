Rajasthan ATS detains suspects, raids premises of suspects linked to Pak handler

The Rajasthan Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday detained around 30 suspects for questioning as it conducted raids in Jaipur, Ajmer, Churu, Dungarpur, Barmer, and over a dozen other cities at the premises of those allegedly linked to Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence handler Shahzad Bhatti via social media. The ATS said its operation was expected to conclude by Friday evening. (ANI/Representative)

The raids came a day after the Delhi Police said they busted an alleged interstate terror and arms network working at Bhatti’s behest with the arrest of Punjab residents Shubdeep Singh, 23, Gurjant Singh, 22, Sajan Singh, 28, and Gaganpreet, 24.

The Delhi Police said one of the four allegedly conducted reconnaissance of police establishments and religious places in the capital. They added that the module was recruited to carry out a terror strike in Delhi and neighbouring areas and communicated with their handlers using foreign phone numbers to evade detection.

The Rajasthan ATS said Bhatti uses social media to lure young people with online games, money, and the glamour associated with gangsters and terrorists. Investigators suspect he then expands his network and seeks photographs and other information related to sensitive locations.

Police superintendent (ATS) Manish Tripathi said the agency received intelligence about suspects in Rajasthan linked to Bhatti’s social media accounts. “After verifying the inputs, we started the operation on Thursday,” he said.

Tripathi said the ATS prepared a list of those connected to Bhatti via social media before acting. He added that investigators are examining whether the suspects’ links were limited to social media or extended beyond online interactions. “If a person’s connection was found to be limited to social media, their electronic devices were returned after questioning.”

Tripathi said the role of some has emerged as suspicious. “Their backgrounds, criminal records and bank accounts are being verified. They will be questioned further if required,” he said. He added that the operation is expected to conclude by Friday evening. The ATS was examining mobile phones and social media accounts of the suspects as part of the investigation.

On June 22, the ATS said it arrested Babita alias Khadija, an alleged operative linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Jaipur under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigators alleged that she had married a Jaish commander online and was planning to flee to Pakistan.