Rajasthan: 9,550 kg explosives seized, man arrested; central agencies may probe

Jaipur: A 58-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Sunday after police seized 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate from his house, police said. According to the police, Suleman had hidden the explosives, including 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate stored in 187 cartons. (PTI/ Representational)

“Based on some internal inputs, a special team of Nagaur police conducted a raid at the accused, Suleman Khan’s residence in Nagaur’s Thanvla on Sunday and found a huge amount of explosives,” Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhwa said.

According to the police, Suleman had hidden the explosives, including 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate stored in 187 cartons, nine cartoon detonators, 15 bundles of blue wick wire, nine bundles of red wick wire, and more, at his field.

“The accused Suleman Khan also has three cases lodged against him at Nagaur’s Thanvla, Padukallan, and Alwar’s Chaupasni. All three cases are under the Explosives Act,” Kachhwa said.

Following the development, the police arrested Suleman and lodged a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, 1884. He has three previous criminal cases registered against him, the SP said.

“Prima facie, Suleman also used to supply explosives to mine owners. However, given the large amount seized, we suspect he might also be involved in some bigger plot. We may also contact central agencies for interrogating him,” another senior police officer said.

Ammonium nitrate has previously been linked to major blast cases, including an explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort in November 2025, officials noted.

On December 2, a pickup truck loaded with illegal explosives — capable of causing destruction across a radius of nearly 10 kilometres — was seized in Nathdwara Shrinathji. During the search of the vehicle, police recovered a large amount of explosive material, including 83 packets of ICL Prime X explosive weighing 2.78 kg each. The seized material included a total of 109 cartons containing 981 cartridges, and in a separate carton, TLHD (truck line detonator) totaling 100 pieces, and another 93 detonators fitted with DT Fuse. In addition, a safety fuse approximately 30 feet long was found.

A day later, police also arrested two men and seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate from their possession in Tonk district.