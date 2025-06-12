Rajasthan: Tigress RBT-135 spotted with cubs in Ranthambhore’s Nainiyaki range

Jaipur: A tigress, RBT-135, has been captured on camera with two cubs in the Nainiyaki range of Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve-II (RTR-II), forest officials said on Thursday. A tigress, RBT-135, has been captured on camera with two cubs in the Nainiyaki Rang (Sourced)

The approximately four-and-a-half-year-old tigress, whose movements have been recorded in the area since June–July 2022, was photographed with two cubs from her second litter on May 29, deputy conservator of forests and deputy field director, Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve (Zone II), Karauli, Piyush Kumar Sharma said.

He said that tigress RBT-135 had given birth to two cubs in September 2023. The forest officials suspect male tiger RBT-80 to be the father of these cubs.

The Nainiyaki range in Rajasthan’s Karauli district is considered a vital habitat for wildlife within the reserve. With these cubs, the tiger population in RTR-II has doubled from five in just one year. “The forest department continues its monitoring and protection efforts in this sensitive wildlife zone to ensure the safety, growth, and ecological sustainability of the tiger population,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the RTR administration will be relocating a female cub of Arrowhead to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR) after being collared.