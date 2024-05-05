Rajnath Singh makes PoK promise; Farooq Abdullah says Pakistan not ‘wearing bangles’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India will never give up its claim on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He, however, said India wouldn't have to capture it using force because its people want to leave Pakistan after seeing Jammu and Kashmir's development. Reacting to the remarks, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan wasn't “wearing bangles” and they had atomic bombs. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during an interview with PTI.(PTI)

In an interview with PTI, Rajnath Singh said the way peace and development had returned in Jammu and Kashmir, there would soon be demands for PoK to merge with India.

"We will not have to use force to take PoK as people would say that we must be merged with India. Such demands are now coming," he said.

Rajnath Singh said PoK was, is and will remain India's territory.

Rajnath Singh also claimed there will be elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon. However, he didn't give a timeline.

The union minister also said that soon, AFSPA won't be needed in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also asked Pakistan to stop promoting cross-border terrorism.

Reacting to the remarks, Farooq Abdullah dared Rajnath Singh to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"If the defence minister is saying it then go ahead. Who are we to stop. But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us," the National Conference leader said.

Farooq Abdullah predicted that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be announced after the Amarnath Yatra.

Reacting to yesterday's attack on security forces in Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah took potshots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying terrorism continued despite the withdrawal of Article 370.

"The main problem is the tension between India and Pakistan. Both countries should talk to each other and sort out the issues," he said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI