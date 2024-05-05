‘Grave concern’: Rajnath Singh on Pakistan leader's ‘deep love’ for Rahul Gandhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday questioned a Pakistan leader's sudden praises for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress must explain behind this deep love ("agadh prem") from a country that always attempted to destabilise India. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (PTI)

In an interview with news agency PTI on Saturday, Rajnath Singh said former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's "praise" of Rahul Gandhi is a matter of “grave concern”. The defence minister also questioned the Congress's relationship with Pakistan.

"There must be a reason behind this deep love (agadh prem) from a country that has been trying to destabilise India. It is a matter of grave concern and India wants to know what is the reason behind this love," Rajnath Singh said.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain – infamous for boasting about Pakistan's hand in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack – had on May 1 posted on 'X' excerpts from a speech by Rahul Gandhi with the caption "Rahul on fire" that drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

On Saturday, the former Pakistan minister again complimented Rahul Gandhi for his party's promise of conducting a wealth redistribution survey, if it is voted to power.

Redistributing wealth the way the Congress wants to will destroy the economy and lead to uncontrollable inflation the way it happened in Venezuela, Singh said.

In his comments, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had also compared Rahul Gandhi with his great-grandfather and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying "both were socialists".

“If a former minister of a country that has been attempting to destabilise India praises (Rahul), then it is a matter of concern. The Congress owes an explanation about its relationship with Pakistan,” Rajnath Singh said in the interview.

Rajnath Singh alleged that Pakistan was attempting to influence the Indian elections.

Asked if it is succeeding, Rajnath Singh said Pakistan does not have the 'aukaat' (capability) to influence.

(With inputs from PTI)