‘EVM is a theft machine’: Farooq Abdullah attacks PM Modi, warns of VVPAT fraud

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday warned the voters in the union territory against EVM and VVPAT fraud, urging them to be vigilant when it comes to manipulations in the Electronic Voting Machines. Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. (AFP)

Terming EVMs as “theft machines”, the former J&K chief minister urged all the voters in Kashmir to check the LED light on the machines when they go in to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

Abdullah said, “It is important for all the voters to know that the EVM is a theft machine. On the polling day, you will go through the process of identification and then your finger will be inked. When you go to the EVM booth, you should check the (LED) lights on it.”

"After you cast the vote, there should be a beep from the machine. If there is no light on the machine, you should come out and ask the (election) staff about it," he added.

Abdullah urged the voters to ensure that the VVPAT slips have the same election symbol printed on them as the one they voted for. "After you cast your vote, there will be a (VVPAT) slip. You should check whether the symbol on the slip is the same as the one you have voted for," he said.

Farooq Abdullah attacks PM Modi

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in the outskirts of Srinagar city, Farooq Abdullah accused him of stooping to communal scaremongering for electoral gains.

"He (Modi) is trying to scare the Hindus by telling them that if they have two houses, they (the opposition) will snatch one and give it to Muslims. Then they scare the Hindu women, telling them that their mangalsutra will be snatched and sold. The proceeds of the sale will be given to Muslims," he said.

“They (the BJP) do not know that no one is benevolent to Muslims. It is the God who gives or stops sustenance,” Abdullah said, adding that the fight in this election was not about development, but about saving the country.

(With inputs from PTI)