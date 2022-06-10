Rajya Sabha polls: 2 JD (S) lawmakers cross vote in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday lashed out at the Congress and his party’s rebel lawmakers after at least two of them cross voted for in the Rajya Sabha in Karnataka, saying they subverted democracy. He accused the rebels and Congress of cheating JD(S) workers.

Srinivas Gowda, who cross voted along with Gubbi Srinivas, said he died so as he loves Congress.

Kumaraswamy hit out at Gowda, saying If he has any shame, he should resign from the party. “He won the elections on a JD (S) ticket and with the help of the party workers in Kolar. This is an insult to the party and the workers. People will teach them a lesson in the next elections.”

The JD (S) was hopeful of an outside chance for have its candidate, Kupendra Reddy, if all its 32 legislators backed him.

Kumaraswamy said the Congress does not have any right to call the JD (S) ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ‘B’ team. He added Congress was helping the BJP and communal forces win.

Shivalinge Gowda, another JD(S) lawmaker, said he has some differences with the party leadership but will not insult it by cross voting. “I will vote for JD (S) at all costs.”

The Congress has appealed for the JD (S) lawmakers’ “vote of conscience” for its second candidate Mansoor Ali Khan. It has asked the JD(S) to save secularism and defeat communal forces.

Most of the JD (S) legislators spent the night before the polls at a five-star hotel to thwart attempts of poaching.

In Karnataka, six candidates have filed their nominations for four seats. The ruling BJP has 121 legislators in the 244-member House and Congress 70. It is comfortably poised to win two of the four seats and the Congress one.

Both the BJP and the Congress have fielded an extra candidate for the fourth seat. The BJP’s nominees from Karnataka include Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A candidate needs 45 votes to win. The Congress has enough votes for former Union minister Jairam Ramesh.

The BJP has 32 surplus votes while the Congress at least 25. Of JD (S)’s 32 lawmakers, five were either expected to abstain or cross vote as they have indicated they will have to leave the party.

Sharath Bachgowda, an independent lawmaker, attended Congress’s legislature party meeting on Thursday.