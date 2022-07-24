'Ram Nath Kovind from village Paraunkh is addressing you today...' | Top quotes

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday addressed the nation on the last day of his office. He is being succeeded by Droupadi Murmu, who will take oath as India's first woman tribal president on Monday. On the last day in office, President Kovind remembered freedom fighters and Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. His address to the nation comes a day after he delivered a farewell speech in parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner on Friday at his residence.

Here are the top quotes from the address:

1) "I express my deep gratitude to all fellow citizens and to your elected representatives. I have been inspired and energised by my interactions with citizens during my visits across the country. I received full cooperation, support and blessings from all sections of society."

2) "If Ram Nath Kovind from village Paraunkh is addressing you today, it is solely thanks to the inherent power of our vibrant democratic institutions."

3) "The connection with our roots has been the essence of India. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of staying connected with their village or town, their schools and teachers."

4) "Among the most memorable moments of my life has been visiting my home during my term and touching the feet of my teachers at Kanpur to seek their blessings."

5) "In our daily lives and routine choices, we must be more careful to protect nature as well as all other living beings."

6) "There were many uprisings across the country in the nineteenth century. The names of many of the heroes who brought hopes of a new dawn have long been forgotten. Contributions of some of them have come to be appreciated only in recent times."

7) "Mother Nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet. We must take care of our environment, our land, air and water, for the sake of our children."

8) "It is my firm belief that India is on the path of development and has the potential to make 21st century our century".

9) "From Tilak and Gokhale to Bhagat Singh and Netaji, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – nowhere in the history of humankind have so many great minds come together for a common cause."

10) “National Education Policy will go long way for young Indians to connect with their heritage, find their feet in 21st century: President Kovind.”

