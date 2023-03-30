PM Modi, President lead Ram Navami greetings as India celebrates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday and said the life of Lord Ram will be an inspiration for humanity in every era. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

"'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark His birth anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greeting via Twitter and wrote: “"Let us internalise the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram in every sphere of our life, and dedicate ourselves to make India a glorious nation".

Home minister Amit Shah said that everyone should learn from Lord Ram to have “patience and a sense of kindness even in critical situations”. Best wishes to everyone on the great festival of Ram Navami.

“Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, along with walking on the path of religion and truth, taught the world to have patience and a sense of kindness even in critical situations. May Lord Shri Ram shower his blessings on everyone”, he wrote on the microblogging site.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Best wishes of Ram Navami to all the countrymen. I hope this auspicious festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life”.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

