Republic Day violence: 38 FIRs registered, 84 people arrested; forensics team collects samples from Red Fort
The Delhi Police has registered 38 FIRs and arrested 84 people in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.
The police said that 22 people were arrested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the case, reached Red Fort with officials of the forensics department, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. The team spent a few hours at the site, which had seen widespread violence, and even collected blood sampled and finger prints, Livehindustan further reported.
The Crime Branch has also received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public in connection with the January 26 violence during farmers' tractor rally, according to news agency ANI.
As investigation gathered pace, police teams raided various locations in Punjab. They have also identified a person suspected to have hoisted a religious flag at Red fort on Tuesday, people aware of the developments said.
Addressing a press conference after the violence, Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava had said that 394 cops and 10 farmers were injured in the clashes that broke out in several places in Delhi. He had said that investigation has been launched and guilty won't be spared.
The clashes took place after the farmers deviated from the pre-arranged route and took their tractors towards central Delhi. Thousands of tractors were seen on the roads of Delhi, and the farmers accompanying them attacked the policemen on duty.
The protesters also destroyed the buses placed by the police in some areas to stop them.
A group of protesters entered the Red Fort where artefacts of historical importance were damaged and a religious flag was hoisted from its ramparts.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
