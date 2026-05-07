‘Ready to talk with Nepal': India open to resolve dispute over Lipulekh Pass, maintains stance on territorial claim

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that India is ready to talk with Nepal over the border dispute linked to the Lipulekh Pass, which is located in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. The latest remarks come just days after Kathmandu renewed its territorial claim over Lipulekh while seeking dialogue with New Delhi to resolve the issue. India on Sunday slammed Nepal's objections to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra's route via Lipulekh, asserting that such "unilateral artificial enlargement" of territorial claims is "untenable." (PTI)

The recent exchange of objections and dismissals began on Sunday when Nepal objected to India and China planning to conduct the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass, claiming it is Kathmandu's territory.

The Nepalese foreign ministry said that Kathmandu was not consulted before finalising the pilgrimage route.

India slammed Nepal's objection, asserting that such "unilateral artificial enlargement" of territorial claims is "untenable."

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On Monday, Nepal once again reiterated its territorial claim over Lipulekh and sought dialogue with India to resolve the issue. Sasmit Pokharel, the Nepal government's spokesperson, said, “Nepal doesn't intend to enlarge its boundary; the territory belongs to Nepal, and the government has a clear view about this and is committed to its stance.”

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday responded to questions about Nepal's stance on Lipulekh during a weekly press briefing, saying that New Delhi has already made a statement about the issue. “This is not new; the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been happening since 1954 through this route. This is where it stands. It is not a new development, and I would refer you to the statement issued by us for more details.”