India rejects Nepal’s objection to pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass

India on Sunday rejected Nepal’s objection to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra being conducted via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, saying Kathmandu's claim on the region was not justified or based on historical facts. Nepal had said that Kathmandu was not consulted before finalising the route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage (HT Photo/Representational Image)

Earlier on Sunday, the Nepal government sent diplomatic notes to India and China objecting to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage’s route through Lipulekh Pass, which Kathmandu claims as its territory. Nepal’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Poudel Chhetri said his country's concerns had been conveyed to both neighbours through diplomatic channels.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to Nepal's claims related to border issues in the context of the annual pilgrimage to a holy mountain and lake in Tibet region by saying India’s position on the matter has been consistent and clear.

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“As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” Jaiswal said.

Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the pilgrimage through this route is “not a new development”, he said.

“India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaiswal said.

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The pilgrimage was also conducted through Lipulekh Pass in 2025, when it was resumed after a gap of five years as part of efforts by India and China to normalise their relations following the end of a prolonged military stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The pilgrimage is set to take place from June to August. Ten batches, each consisting of 50 pilgrims, will travel through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand state, and another 10 batches, also consisting of 50 pilgrims, will travel through Nathu La in Sikkim state.

Nepal's foreign ministry spokesperson claimed that under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, the areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are integral parts of Nepal. He said Nepal had urged India to refrain from all activities in the region, including road construction, border trade and pilgrimages.