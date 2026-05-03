Himachal pitches for shorter Mansarovar Yatra route via Shipki La

With trade via Shipki-La pass set to open on June 1, after six year hiatus, the Himachal government is actively pushing for operationalise the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through the strategic pass, pitching it as a shorter and more reliable route. The distance to Kailash Mansarovar from the Shipki La side is estimated to be 100 km on the Tibetan side--significantly shorter than other routes. (File)

At present, the Kailash Mansarovar yatra proceeds via two routes--Lipulekh pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Both requires 2-3 weeks of travel and higher altitude trekking (up to 5,200m). Meanwhile, the distance to Kailash Mansarovar from the Shipki La side is estimated to be 100 km on the Tibetan side--significantly shorter than other routes.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds religious significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, with pilgrims undertaking the yatra annually between April and October. Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar are located in the Ngari Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, in China.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had, on April 15, announced that the matter of commencing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki-La has also been strongly taken up with the Union government, and positive developments are emerging.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that there has been a consistent demand from all religious segments to start the Yatra through Shipki La. He asserted that regulated access based on carrying capacity, improved infrastructure and regulated access could significantly benefit Himachal Pradesh as well as neighbouring regions.

“I have been taking up this matter for a long time. I have raised it in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and I will surely take this up with the Prime Minister,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh already has road connectivity up to Shipki-La via Rampur and Pooh. With focused development of base camps and supporting infrastructure, this route can be seamlessly integrated into the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra framework. In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2025, CM Sukhu had said that the state government would extend all logistical and administrative coordination to the Centre if the route is opened for yatra.

Located at an altitude of 3,930 metres, Shipki-La lies in a rain shadow zone, making it less prone to landslides and thus offering accessibility during monsoon months when other routes are prone to them.

Shipki-La, once an offshoot of the legendary Silk Route and formalised as a border trade point under the 1994 India-China bilateral agreement, played a vital role in trans-Himalayan economic and cultural exchanges.

Himachal shares a 240-km boundary with China-- 160 km in Kinnaur and 80 km in Lahaul-Spiti. Shipki La, through which the Sutlej River (known as Langqen Zangbo in Tibet) enters India, has long served as a vital trade corridor between India and Tibet.