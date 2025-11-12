Red Fort blast a heinous terror incident, probe to identify perpetrators, sponsors: Cabinet

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday condemned the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed 10 people, describing it as a “heinous terror incident perpetrated by anti-national forces” and directed that the investigation ensure that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP hospital to meet those injured in blast in a car at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

In a resolution passed at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union cabinet also reaffirmed the “government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen.”

It added that the situation was being closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.

“The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others,” a statement issued by the cabinet said.

The resolution is the first formal statement that acknowledges the car explosion near Red Fort on Monday evening was a terrorist incident. To be sure, the first information report (FIR) registered on the blast invoked provisions of India’s anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the probe was handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

“The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives. The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the resolution said, recording its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many governments around the world.

At a late evening briefing, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declined to comment on whether the attack was carried out by groups operating from within India or from abroad.

Investigations into Monday’s explosion have found links to an extremist module busted in Faridabad allegedly linked to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and a group of individuals with links to Al Falah University in Haryana.

Investigators said they have successfully linked JeM posters appearing in Nowgam in Kashmir on October 18, the arrests of three doctors – Adeel Rather from Saharanpur, Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie from Faridabad, and Shaheen Shahid from Lucknow – the recovery of nearly 2,900kg of ammonium nitrate and other explosive material and firearms in Faridabad this week, and the evening blast in Delhi.