Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody
ADelhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day, to 14-day judicial custody, news agency PTI reported.
MP govt hands over health centres to pvt medical college in Indore, sparks row
- The Madhya Pradesh government said that if the pilot project in Indore works, then it would hand over more primary and community health centres to private partners under PPP mode.
Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout
India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt
Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction
- The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know
News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week
Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men protest in Srinagar, seek citizenship or deportation
- The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes.
India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar
Amid Covid-19 spike, Maharashtra minister defies Covid-19 norms
- The supporters also clashed with the police and security personnel had to use batons to disperse the crowd, the video showed.
Abhishek Banerjee's wife questioned by CBI for an hour in coal pilferage case
Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally
These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry
