Redressing colonial injustice: Repatriating Naga human remains from the UK

A Naga delegation, comprising senior leaders of tribal bodies from Naga territories, the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), and its Recover, Restore, and Decolonise (RRaD) team, recently concluded a week-long series of dialogues in the United Kingdom (UK) aimed at repatriating ancestral human remains from the Pitt Rivers Museum (PRM) at Oxford University.

The focus of the visit was on repatriating Naga human remains held in the collections of the Pitt Rivers Museum. Around 219 Naga ancestral human remains are said to be housed in PRM.

The team was in the UK from June 8 to 14 holding dialogues with the administrators of the PRM to strengthen the process of repatriating Naga ancestral human remains currently with the museum.

“The Naga ancestral remains were taken away under duress during the colonial era by colonial administrators and collectors. This trip to the PRM with the Naga tribal leaders and elders is a historic journey and we are grateful to the Naga communities for trusting us with this process,” Rev. Dr. Ellen Konyak Jamir, coordinator of RRaD told HT.

She said the RRaD has been involved in the process of repatriating the remains for the past five years. Over the years, it has reached out to the Naga communities, institutions, churches and various organisations but the actual journey to bring back the ancestral remains is just beginning.

“The knowledge that our ancestral remains are exhibited in museums across the world, or they are boxed up, housed in museums, and they are treated as specimens and collectibles; that has been news for us, and we have all been very shocked to know about this. So, we (the RRaD team) have tried our best as a team to go out to our community to share and talk about this information. This is a community-led initiative,” she said. On what would happen to the remains when they are brought home, Jamir said that it is for the Naga communities to decide.

“Recognising PRM’s ‘Committed to Change’ and ‘Strategic Plan’ to engage with communities and to reconcile with the colonial past as a sincere paradigm shift, the FNR sees this collaboration as a significant step toward addressing colonial violence. Since November 2020, through the lens of healing and reconciliation, the FNR has been serving as a facilitator to seek the Naga people’s consent, participation and support, specifically from the Naga tribe bodies,” the FNR said earlier this month.

Acknowledging PRM’s efforts to initiate the process, the Angami Public Organisation (APO) president Thejao Vihienuo -- who was part of the Naga delegation to the UK -- said they have embarked on the journey not only for the repatriation of the remains but also as a journey to decolonise Naga history.

Vihienuo recounted how seeing the remains of the Naga ancestors was a moment mixed with grief and a sense of humiliation. “But we take comfort in the fact that these remains of our ancestors have stood here in Pitt Rivers Museum for many years, silently proclaiming the history of the Nagas. The very manner in which these remains of our ancestors were taken away from our homeland and their exhibition manifests the history of the Naga people. We are, therefore, proud of these ancestors and are here to pay our respectful homage to them,” he said.

The tribal leader also said that among the remains, there were about 41 skulls including that of women and children. He said it was appalling that in the UK where it is illegal to sell a bird’s egg, ancestral human remains were being allowed to be auctioned and sold.

“Much before the Indian nation state was born, the Nagas lived in the rugged hills and mountain ranges between the Brahmaputra and Chindwin rivers, far away from the great land trade routes and ocean trade routes. That was our country where our forefathers lived in splendid isolation for many centuries. They were not aware of the outside world nor was the world aware of them until the British came. The colonial regime intruded into our homeland and found our ancestors to be primitive, exceptionally colourful and of anthropological interest,” Vihienuo said.

Unfortunately, he said, with then Burma (Myanmar) and the British East India Company’s signing of the Treaty of Yandabo, the Naga homeland was fragmented and divided between Burma and India.

He said when the British Simon Commission visited Kohima, Naga leaders asserted that after the British left the sub-continent, Nagas were to be left as they were before the British invaded their land. “Regretfully, this position clashed with the arrogance of the imperial power and we remain, to this day, divided and fragmented in the legacy of the colonial power,” he said.

A long and complex process

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Naga delegation met representatives from various British museums that hold Naga artefacts and human remains. As per a statement from the FNR on June 15, Alexandra Green, curator of the British Museum, had conveyed that a significant amount of material from Myanmar/Burma may be of importance to the Nagas, but much of the existing collection was obtained from the erstwhile province of Assam. She is said to have confirmed that a digitisation process will be over soon, and almost all the material will be accessible on its website.

Mark Elliot, senior curator of the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology at Cambridge University, informed the Naga delegate that only a small percentage of the material was on display; hence, his university was also trying to digitise the material for greater public accessibility. He told the Naga team that there were 725 objects, mainly belonging to the Angami, Ao, Konyak, and Khiamniungan communities.

The head of Exhibitions and Collections at Manchester University, Georgina Young, and the lead curator of the South Asia gallery, Nusrat Ahmed told the Naga delegation that they had 12 Naga human remains, 11 of which were from the Konyak areas. The materials were donated by James P Mills, and in 1994, the Board of Manchester University decided that all the human remains were to be removed from the exhibition.

“Navjot Mangat and Heba Abd El Gawad, representatives of the Horniman Museum in London, informed the Naga audience that they had stopped using the word ‘objects’ and had begun to use ‘belongings’ to refer to the material that was forcibly taken from communities during colonial rule. They said that they have more than 400 belongings, mainly pipes and shawls, most of which were obtained as gifts from army officers stationed in the Naga homelands during colonial times. They still have two human remains that have been taken off display. They said they would like to work with the Naga community to ensure that there could be an ethical process to repatriate human remains and belongings,” the update from FNR said. Lisa Graves, the curator of the Bristol Museum, informed they had more than 200 potential Naga collections and one trophy head that had been removed from display, it added.

“Dr. Laura van Broekhoven, director of the Pitt Rivers Museum, remarked that the week-long discussions with the Naga delegation had been fruitful. This marked the culmination of five years of engagement that enabled the transition from preservation care to the cultural care of human remains and other belongings,” the forum said.

On June 13, the Naga delegation made a declaration during a public session held at the Lecture Theatre of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

The declaration stated that the repatriation process is towards the healing of the Naga people. Over 200 human remains of Naga tribes were believed to have been taken away during the colonial period, many of them now kept at PRM.

“We are grateful to our ancestors for being a testament and silently proclaiming the stories of our people. We are sorry that it has taken us several decades, but we are here now to reclaim and return you to the homelands from where you were taken. We are committed to the process of your return from museums,” the declaration said.

“As Nagas, we do so in a united voice, with mutual respect and consensus and to offer you a dignified rest, establishing a Naga monument of healing and peace for all generations, symbolising the oneness of the Nagas,” the declaration said. The “Naga Oxford Declaration” was later presented to PRM director Broekhoven.

In October last year, an art house in the UK listed a 19th-century human skull originating from Nagaland for an auction sale, sparking a series of protests and condemnations from Nagas, scholars and experts in India and overseas, prompting the art house to withdraw the item from its catalogue. It was the FNR, which flagged the matter, making it public knowledge. The forum had written to the art house in the UK, and also alerted the chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led state government. CM Rio later wrote to the external affairs ministry to intervene and repatriate the Naga human remains.

Jamir said there is a procedure for repatriation where documents are to be signed and submitted to the PRM. “We cannot say when these will be completed. The tribal leaders have to consult their respective communities. It involves a lot of back-and-forth communication,” she said.

She said during the meetings with the Oxford University, they learnt that the longest repatriation process lasted 40 years and the shortest - a year and a half. “We really hope our process will not take after the longer duration,” Jamir said.