‘Relationships will never be free of issues’: Jaishankar on India-US ties

Washington: India and America will have to keep growing their relationship despite disagreements and frictions, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday, during his ongoing visit to America. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar,(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

“Relationships will never be free of issues and even differences. What matters is the ability to deal with it and keep trends moving in a positive direction,” said Jaishankar in New York at an event hosted by Newsweek, an American news magazine.

“I remember when I was Ambassador, I literally came in a few days after we had a problem related to one of our diplomats in New York City. And then, I had to deal with (Section) 301 issues, compulsory licensing controversies and with plans to sell F-16 aircraft to Pakistan. We dealt with it,” said India’s top diplomat while pointing out that India had seen tensions with US administrations in the past as well. Despite this, Jaishankar argued, India and the United States are brought together by fundamental convergences on economic and strategic issues.

India and the United States have disagreed publicly on the exact role played by Washington in mediating a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad after military clashes in early May. US President Donald Trump - who announced the ceasefire before the Indian and Pakistani governments - claimed credit for brokering an end to hostilities. The Trump administration has also attempted to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and claimed that trade-related inducements were offered to help ease tensions.

India has publicly contested these claims by Washington. According to foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India’s position clear during a phone conversation with President Trump after the G7 summit earlier in June.

"Prime Minister Modi stated that the ceasefire was agreed to only at the request of Pakistan and that India does not want mediation. He made it clear that at no point during this episode were India-US trade talks or third-party mediation discussed," Misri said in a statement.

"The halt to military action was discussed directly between the two countries through existing military channels," he added.

A scheduled meeting between Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada was reportedly cancelled after the former left the summit early. The Indian PM subsequently declined Trump’s invitation to stop over in America on the way back from Canada.

The Trump administration’s overtures to Pakistan have also been in focus after Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for a lunch at the White House. Top US military and diplomatic officials have outlined plans for a closer economic and defence relationship with Pakistan, including cooperation on security, counter-terrorism, investment and critical minerals. New Delhi has refrained from commenting publicly on these overtures to Pakistan but has noted these developments with some concern, according to persons aware of the matter.

Despite these concerns, Jaishankar outlined plans for a closer partnership with America, including through a trade deal with Washington. The two countries are engaged in active negotiations with the deal expected to be finalised soon, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

“Obviously, my hope would be that we can get to a successful conclusion to the trade deal,” said Jaishankar while stating that there would have to be “give and take” on both sides to secure the agreement.

Jaishankar will also meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. The latter is hosting the Quad Foreign Minister’s Meeting, which will also feature Japan’s Takeshi Iwaya and Australia’s Penny Wong.

“There are a lot of issues we need to discuss in the Indo-Pacific. These are issues of maritime safety and security, connectivity, technology, pandemic preparedness and even of education,” said Jaishankar about the Quad’s agenda.