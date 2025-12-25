Remembering Vinod Kumar Shukla: A poet, a humanist

Acclaimed Hindi poet Vinod Kumar Shukla died at a Raipur hospital on December 23. It turned into a day of mourning for me, given how he had shaped my life since we met in 2016. Acclaimed Hindi poet Late Vinod Kumar Shukla. (HT Photo)

Not many poets are conversationalists; he was. What stood out was his sharp memory. He could recall his travels in minute detail and remember precisely what he felt while writing a particular poem or shaping a character for a novel. One anecdote, he often recalled was his mother telling him that he was born on the day a theatre opened in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, his birthplace.

On the canvas of Hindi poetry, Shukla will be known for his linguistic distinctiveness and emotional density. His writings expanded the creative horizon of Hindi poetry in an original way. Unconcerned with prevailing literary conventions, he charted his own path, and readers love him precisely for this difference.

He was first and foremost a poet. Yet his novels stand among Hindi literature’s finest achievements. By weaving the language of the people with existential anxieties and the aspirations of the modern individual, he created a new paradigm of storytelling rooted in a unique vision. His work revealed the profound possibilities hidden within the most mundane emotions of daily life.

The multilayered sensitivities, inner contradictions, and quiet social compulsions of middle class existence, which shaped his characters enriched Indian literature in lasting ways. He was among those rare writers whose work demanded new critical perspectives and new ways of reading.

He often said that he still wanted to write more for children. There was tenderness in the way he spoke of young readers, as if he believed poetry should influence them before the world hardened them. Once, he gifted me a poster filled with poems for children that spoke gently yet firmly about mining, about the cutting of trees, and about the quiet and irreversible harm these acts cause.

Shukla’s concern for forests and for the lives of the indigenous people ran deep though it never announced itself loudly. It appeared in his work with the same restraint that marked his life – subtle yet attentive and morally alert. In many of his writings, Adivasi communities emerge not as props but as a living truth.

Shukla wrote with patience, dignity, and moral attentiveness. He lived as a writer not only on the page but in the way he spoke, the way he forgave, the way he watched the world, and the way he remained answerable to it. Even in his final days, the urge to write never left him. He wrote when he was unwell, when the body resisted but the mind insisted. During his last days at AIIMS in Raipur, he wrote a poem about life.

Writing, for him, was not tied to health or comfort. It was a discipline and a responsibility. He leaves behind not just words, but a way of being that continues to teach us how to live, how to write, and how to remain human.