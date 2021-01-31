‘Repeal of laws must to resolve impasse’: SAD president Sukbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for peace and calm after violence during the farmers’ protest on January 26. He asked the Centre to revoke three farm laws that have prompted widespread protests. Excerpts from an interview with Gurpreet Singh Nibber:

After what happened on January 26, what do you think is the way forward for the farmers’ agitation?

Peace should be maintained at all costs. I think the Centre, rather than resolving the issue, is creating problems and instigating the farmers for violence.

Can anything less than repeal of the farm laws work as a solution?

For whom are these laws? It is not the first time that a demand is being raised to withdraw a law. In the past, hundreds of laws were repealed and even the Constitution has been amended. It is such a strong movement but, sadly, the government is adamant. A government is for the betterment of the people and the issue here concerns farmers, who exceed any other section of society in numbers.

What role do you see for yourself as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal — ‘the party of the peasants’?

I have no role as such at this stage of the protest when farmers are at the centrestage. As president of the SAD, I appeal to people to get united for the sake of farmers, especially when efforts are being made to divide people on communal lines.

Your party is in touch with non-BJP and non-Congress parties. Comments?

Sixteen parties boycotted Friday’s address by the President on the opening day of Budget Session, which shows the BJP-led government’s popularity among the political parties. We are in touch with the parties and we will hold a meeting and come out with an action plan.

How can the ongoing standoff between farmers and government be resolved?

It’s very easy. All three farm laws could be repealed in the current Budget Session and for next 18 months, the Centre can hold talks with the stakeholders. What’s the problem in holding discussions? We are a democracy, or the government should say it’s dictatorship. The government has already offered to keep laws on hold for 18 months..

What’s your advice to the protesting farmers?

They must maintain peace and communal harmony at all costs. The government on its part should also not blame a section for every agitation, as they have labelled the protesters as “Khalistanis”. Farmers are the biggest nationalists and nation’s backbone. If farmers prosper, India, too, prospers.