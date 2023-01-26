Republic Day 2023: Multi-layer security cover in Delhi ahead of parade

With stage set for spectacular parade march down the Kartavya Path on the occasion of Republic Day 2023, security has been beefed up in several parts of the national capital. Officials said that a multi-layer security cover has been put in place to thwart any untoward incident, reported PTI.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed and a total of 24 help desks set up in New Delhi for those who will attend the Republic Day parade. On the eve of 74th Republic Day, anti-sabotage checks were being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and other prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads.

Police personnel were seen conducting thorough checks of vehicles amid heavy barricading is placed at intersections and checkpoints, reported ANI. The movement of vehicles was stopped on Kartavya Path, Janpath, India Gate, and Copernicus Marg on Thursday morning.

The Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, will be monitored with the help of around 150 CCTV high-resolution cameras. CCTV cameras are also installed in vital areas with some of them having facial recognition facility.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft have been also been banned over the jurisdiction of Delhi till February 15.

This year, extra pickets have been deployed on bordering areas to ensure mischievous elements do not gain entry into the national capital, the officials said.

Around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to take part in Republic Day celebrations, police said, for which entry would be based on QR code given on the pass. About 30,000 people can reach through the metro to watch the parade, for which the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will also be open.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

