Republic Day: Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award

Satyaram Reang has been nominated for the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the traditional Hojagiri dance of Tripura’s Reang community. He is the third Padma awardee from the state in three years.

Reang has been associated with the traditional art and culture of his community since his childhood. A Hojagiri dancer, Reang, 78, has been instrumental in the promotion and preservation of the dance performed by standing on an earthen pitcher and managing a bottle on the head and earthen lamps in hands.

Also Read: Assam’s Padma awardee worked to eradicate witch-hunting practice

Reang donated a piece of land to set up a Hojagiri Academy at Dashami Reang Para. It is the lone academy dedicated to Hojagiri dance.

Reang was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi award during a cultural event held in USSR in 1987-88 where he had represented India. He was also involved in Lokaranjan Shakha for the promulgation of Tripura’s art and dance forms.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated Reang and called him an outstanding ambassador of Hojagiri dance.