Review petition of 2012 Delhi gangrape convict among cases in Supreme Court today

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:42 IST

On the last day before it goes on vacation, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear two significant cases on Wednesday.

Here is a quick snapshot:

2012 Delhi Gangrape Case

A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna was constituted on Tuesday evening by the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to hear the review plea of the death row convict in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, Akshay Kumar Singh, at 10.30am today.

This comes after Justice Bobde recused himself from the case on Tuesday after he found that one of his relatives had appeared for the victim’s family in the case before.

This is the fourth review petition in the case.

In his review plea, Akshay Kumar Singh has contended that the woman’s dying declaration, had been “contrived” and that it should be “kept out of consideration” and his conviction was secured because of media and political pressure.The top court has already rejected a similar plea filed by Vinay Kumar, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta.

Citizenship Amendment Act

A three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde will on Wednesday hear a clutch of 60 petitions filed in the top court challenging the constitutional validity of the recently enacted and controversial law on citizenship - the Constitution Amendment Act 2019. These petitions have been filed by COngress leader Jairam Ramesh, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, social activists, religious bodies and political organisations from the Northeast.

The crux of these petitions is that the new legislation is discriminatory in nature. It discriminates against religiously persecuted Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The petition points out that the Ahmadaiya, Hazaras and Shias too are persecuted. These petitions also question why the new law protects only specific religious minorities.