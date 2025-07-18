Search
Rohan Saldanha, high-profile Mangaluru conman, arrested in midnight raid: 10 shocking things about fraudster

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 03:24 pm IST

Known for posing as a wealthy businessman with influential connections, Rohan Saldanha allegedly duped several affluent people.

Rohan Saldanha, a resident of the Jepinamogaru area in Karnataka's Mangaluru and a suspected high-profile conman, was arrested in a dramatic midnight raid by Mangaluru City Police.

Rohan Saldanha, posed as a high-flying businessman, promised fake business loans of up to 500 crore and high-return real estate investments.

Known for posing as a wealthy businessman with influential connections, Rohan Saldanha allegedly duped several affluent people across India by promising massive business loans and real estate deals — some worth up to 500 crore.

The raid, led by police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and ACP Ravish Nayak, uncovered a bizarre world inside Rohan Saldanha’s lavish mansion — complete with hidden chambers, exotic plants, and secret escape routes, India Today reported.

Key details about Rohan Saldanha and the elaborate con:

  1. Rohan Saldanha posed as a high-flying businessman with deep financial and political ties, targeting affluent people looking for big-ticket deals.
  2. He also promised fake business loans of up to 500 crore and high-return real estate investments, luring victims with dreams of easy money.
  3. Victims were convinced to pay hefty advance amounts—between 50 lakh and 4 crore — for processing and legal clearances.
  4. After receiving payments, Rohan Saldanha would abruptly vanish, leaving his victims stranded and confused.
  5. One of his bank accounts showed transactions worth over 40 crore in just three months, suggesting the scam was far more extensive than it seemed, India Today reported.
  6. His luxurious home was reportedly fitted with hidden exits, underground corridors, and secret doors, helping him avoid authorities in case a raid.
  7. The house was stocked with rare ornamental plants worth lakhs and vintage alcohol collections — used to impress and deceive potential targets.
  8. A sophisticated surveillance system gave him full control over who entered his space, helping him avoid unwanted encounters.
  9. Rohan Saldanha convinced victims he had access to powerful financial networks capable of approving loans up to 600 crore, reinforcing his credibility.
  10. The police are now investigating the origin of his wealth, potential money laundering activities, and his links to broader financial crimes.

