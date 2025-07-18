Rohan Saldanha, high-profile Mangaluru conman, arrested in midnight raid: 10 shocking things about fraudster

Rohan Saldanha, a resident of the Jepinamogaru area in Karnataka's Mangaluru and a suspected high-profile conman, was arrested in a dramatic midnight raid by Mangaluru City Police. Rohan Saldanha, posed as a high-flying businessman, promised fake business loans of up to ₹ 500 crore and high-return real estate investments.

Known for posing as a wealthy businessman with influential connections, Rohan Saldanha allegedly duped several affluent people across India by promising massive business loans and real estate deals — some worth up to ₹500 crore.

The raid, led by police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and ACP Ravish Nayak, uncovered a bizarre world inside Rohan Saldanha’s lavish mansion — complete with hidden chambers, exotic plants, and secret escape routes, India Today reported.

Key details about Rohan Saldanha and the elaborate con: