Rohan Saldanha, high-profile Mangaluru conman, arrested in midnight raid: 10 shocking things about fraudster
Known for posing as a wealthy businessman with influential connections, Rohan Saldanha allegedly duped several affluent people.
Rohan Saldanha, a resident of the Jepinamogaru area in Karnataka's Mangaluru and a suspected high-profile conman, was arrested in a dramatic midnight raid by Mangaluru City Police.
Known for posing as a wealthy businessman with influential connections, Rohan Saldanha allegedly duped several affluent people across India by promising massive business loans and real estate deals — some worth up to ₹500 crore.
The raid, led by police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and ACP Ravish Nayak, uncovered a bizarre world inside Rohan Saldanha’s lavish mansion — complete with hidden chambers, exotic plants, and secret escape routes, India Today reported.
Key details about Rohan Saldanha and the elaborate con:
- Rohan Saldanha posed as a high-flying businessman with deep financial and political ties, targeting affluent people looking for big-ticket deals.
- He also promised fake business loans of up to ₹500 crore and high-return real estate investments, luring victims with dreams of easy money.
- Victims were convinced to pay hefty advance amounts—between ₹50 lakh and ₹4 crore — for processing and legal clearances.
- After receiving payments, Rohan Saldanha would abruptly vanish, leaving his victims stranded and confused.
- One of his bank accounts showed transactions worth over ₹40 crore in just three months, suggesting the scam was far more extensive than it seemed, India Today reported.
- His luxurious home was reportedly fitted with hidden exits, underground corridors, and secret doors, helping him avoid authorities in case a raid.
- The house was stocked with rare ornamental plants worth lakhs and vintage alcohol collections — used to impress and deceive potential targets.
- A sophisticated surveillance system gave him full control over who entered his space, helping him avoid unwanted encounters.
- Rohan Saldanha convinced victims he had access to powerful financial networks capable of approving loans up to ₹600 crore, reinforcing his credibility.
- The police are now investigating the origin of his wealth, potential money laundering activities, and his links to broader financial crimes.
