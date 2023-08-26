Rolls-Royce crash: Who is Kuber Group's Vikas Malu injured in Haryana's Nuh?

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was among three people injured in the incident in which a Rolls-Royce rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh, killing two. Kuber Group director Vikas Malu

Earlier, it was reported that the oil tanker was being driven on the wrong side and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

However, according to the FIR registered on August 22 at the Nagina police station, it was the luxury vehicle that came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker. As a result, the tanker lost its balance and overturned, according to the FIR.

Police identified the industrialist as Malu, who was among three people in a Rolls-Royce that was estimated to be travelling at a speed of 200kmph when it crashed into the tanker at a spot on the expressway.

“We have registered the case against the driver of the luxury car but yet to confirm who was behind the wheels since all the occupants are undergoing treatment and have been declared unfit to record the statements,” said Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, Nuh.

The Kuber Group management did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment.

Who is Kuber Group director Vikas Malu?

1. Vikas Malu is the director and owner of Kuber Group, which initially dealt with tobacco products.

2. Malu's business empire spans 45 ventures across 50 countries. He reportedly oversees the operations of 12 companies within the group.

3. Malu recently assumed the position of director at Vardhman International Private Limited.

4. Kuber Group was founded by Vikas Malu's father Mul Chand Malu in 1985.

5. Malu is quite active on social media as interactions extend to celebrity circles, as captured in snapshots alongside figures like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

6. His lawyer, RK Thakur, told India Today that Malu was not in a condition to drive the car and that his driver Tasbir was driving. Thakur said driving slowly on an expressway is "more dangerous". However, he also said the driver was not instructed by Malu to drive fast or slow.

7. Thakur claimed that the industrialist was not in the driving seat when the incident happened.

8. Malu had recently hit the headlines after Saanvi Malu, the second wife of the businessman, wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, accusing her husband of murdering actor Satish Kaushik.

9. Kaushik, who died on March 9 at the age of 66, was at Malu’s farmhouse in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital. He died on the way.

10. In her letter, Saanvi alleged that the actor had loaned her husband ₹15 crore and met him abroad once to get his money back. However, the two had a heated argument over it and Malu promised to return the money to Kaushik, she claimed. Saanvi said since the actor took ill at her husband's farmhouse, she suspected that Malu could have poisoned him to get out of returning the money. The police, however, ruled out foul play in Kaushik’s death and his autopsy report said the actor died of a heart attack.

