'Rumours were…': Dhirendra Shashtri on Premanand Ji Maharaj's health concerns

Spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri finally put an end to widespread rumours surrounding the health of the revered Hindu seer Premanand Ji Maharaj by issuing a clear and reassuring statement. Dhirendra Shastri's words have dismissed the misinformation about Premanand Maharaj's health.

Speaking to the media, Dhirendra Shastri said, "Many rumours were being spread about his health, but he is fine now. I went to give him an invitation for the padayatra. He accepted our invitation and showered us with a lot of love."

Shastri's words have not only dismissed the misinformation but also brought relief to thousands of devotees across the country.

The statement comes amid a flurry of speculation on social media about Premanand Maharaj's condition, who is battling complete kidney failure. After the rumours, many followers have expressed concern in recent days.

Shastri also said that his recent meeting with Premanand Maharaj was filled with warmth and blessings.

He also said that he personally extended an invitation for the upcoming padayatra -- a spiritual march involving thousands of devotees, and Maharaj ji's acceptance was seen as a positive sign of his improving health.

Who is Premanand Maharaj Ji? Born Anirudh Kumar Pandey in Kanpur, popular seer Premanand Ji Maharaj renounced worldly life at 13, and joined the Radhavallabhi Sampradaya in Vrindavan, and devoted his life to Radha-Krishna.

Over the years, Premanand Ji Maharaj gained popularity for his spiritual wisdom, first in Vrindavan and then across India, according to his official website, Radha Keli Kunj. His teachings are delivered through satsangs and one-on-one sessions with the devotees.

Over the last few years, Premanand Maharaj's presence on social media, particularly on Instagram and YouTube, has significantly expanded his reach, solidifying his status as a household name.

Before he got bedridden recently, Maharaj Ji would set out on a padayatra in Vrindavan daily at 2 am. His foot march attracted thousands of devotees who would gather for a glimpse of him and blessings.