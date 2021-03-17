'Saddam, Gaddafi used to win elections too', says Rahul Gandhi
Lambasting the Centre over reports claiming decline of democracy in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Iraq's dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi used to win elections as well.
"Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn't like they weren't voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote," Rahul Gandhi said in online interaction with Brown University.
He made this comment while reacting to a question of Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University on reports by Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), a Sweden-based institute which downgraded India to an "electoral autocracy," citing a decline in democratic freedoms and Freedom House analysis which shifted India's status from a 'free' country to 'partly-free.'
Rahul Gandhi further said, "Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Parliament tell me that they cannot have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say."
The Indian government, however, had disproved the report by Freedom House and called it "misleading, incorrect and misplaced."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect social turbulence if BJP pushes through farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Highest single-day spike in cases in Maharastra since Sept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India concerned with escalation in hostilities in Yemen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As power tussle intensifies over Delhi, here’s how world capitals operate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm
Experts trace the political and administrative roots of the Centre-Delhi tussle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi, other ministers pay tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Saddam, Gaddafi used to win elections too', says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t make child a pawn to settle scores: SC to couple seeking divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Champion of human rights': PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 million vaccine doses to other countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal, found dead at Delhi residence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha told to enforce prohibition of fishing around turtle nesting sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox