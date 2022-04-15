Saffron flags outside JNU days after student clashes on Ram Navami

Days after clashes erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, saffron flags - allegedly put up by a right-wing group Hindu Sena - were seen outside the campus on Friday.

Visuals shared on social media showed some posters and flags outside the campus. The posters were later removed by police, according to reports. There has been no reaction from the JNU administration yet.

"We respect your ideology and every religion. Insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps," Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta is heard saying in a video being circulated, according to news agency PTI.

On Sunday, the JNU campus saw violence as two student groups - left-wing student unions and the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), student body linked to the RSS - countered each other’s allegations.

While the left-wing student unions alleged that students were stopped from eating non-vegetarian food at the Kaveri hostel, the ABVP said that Ram Navami celebrations were disrupted.

They also shared photos and videos on social media to back their claims.

Later, the JNU administration, in a statement issued by the registrar, said that “violence in any form would not be tolerated at the campus”. It also warned students of “disciplinary action”.

The centre also sought a report this week from the university on the incident.

"The university does not impose any food choice on any student. It is one's personal right and a fundamental right,"vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said.

The JNU teachers association also issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing concern over the statement issued by the registrar on Monday, which, according to them, gave a “communal colour” to the incident. “To give a communal dimension to the whole incident, when none existed, by none other than the registrar himself, is most unfortunate. Moreover, the registrar seems to have already passed a judgment without any enquiry...”

