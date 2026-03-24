The government is considering expanding the Sahyog portal’s functionality to allow law enforcement agencies request user data from electronic service providers (ESPs), including social media intermediaries, according to a parliamentary committee report. Sahyog 2.0 to enable user data requests: Panel report

The Sahyog portal, developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the ministry of home affairs, is used by authorised government agencies to send notices to intermediaries under Section 79 of the IT Act, requiring the removal of unlawful content within specified timelines.

“In the upcoming phase, the platform is proposed to be augmented with functionalities enabling LEAs to submit data requisition requests to ESPs in a structured and streamlined manner,” the Parliamentary Committee on the Empowerment of Women said in its report, tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The move aims to minimise procedural delays and expedite lawful data access for investigating and prosecution of cybercrime cases, the report added.

An I4C official, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the Sahyog portal’s next phase is currently “under process.”

“The proposed enhancement to the Sahyog portal, designed to streamline data requisitions between law enforcement and service providers, addresses critical bureaucratic bottlenecks that hinder cybercrime investigations, particularly those involving violence against women,” said Dhruv Garg, partner at Indian Governance & Policy Project (IGAP).

The panel report noted that LEAs face delays in obtaining information from intermediaries, particularly in cases involving cybercrimes against women and children, which often hamper timely investigations and victim relief.

“While this digital-first approach accelerates the investigative and redressal process, implementing robust audit trails and oversight is essential to balance efficient investigation with data privacy protections,” Garg added.

According to government data, 16,484 online links, illegal content, apps, and websites have been taken down through the Sahyog portal till July 31, 2025 since its launch in October 2024.

The proposed move comes as the government looks to expand issuance of takedown orders under Section 69A of the IT Act beyond just the IT ministry. The Centre is reviewing a proposal to extend these takedown powers to ministries such as home, external affairs, and defence, an IT ministry official said, declining to be named.

“A growing number of departments across ministries are approaching the IT ministry with requests to block online content. But as a pro-industry body, the IT ministry does not see itself as a regulator,” the official said. “Given that Section 69A follows a rule-based process, there is a view that ministries such as defence, external affairs and home affairs could also be vested with blocking powers.”

Section 69A empowers the Centre to block public access to online content under specific circumstances to protect national security, sovereignty, and public order.

Under the law, failure to comply with notices issued under Section 79(3)(b) can result in intermediaries losing safe harbour protection, exposing them to legal liability. However, according to the parliamentary report, the MHA said no action has been initiated against intermediaries on this ground so far even though there have been instances of delay in compliance.

The parliamentary panel noted that all intermediaries including dating apps, cloud platforms, messaging services should be onboarded onto the portal.

Separately, the panel recommended mandatory KYC for dating apps, gaming apps, and social media to curb fake profiles, impersonation and anonymous harassment. The panel noted “women and girls are lured into the trap through tempting offers, fake rewards and chatting. There should be strict monitoring on these apps, age verification should be mandatory and only licensed companies should be allowed.”