Salman Khan issued weapon licence after death threat

The Mumbai Police have issued a firearm licence for self protection to Salman Khan after the Bollywood actor and his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat letter last month, a senior IPS officer confirmed on Sunday,

The actor had applied for a gun licence and had also met Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in this regard on July 22.

Khan’s representative collected the licence from the concerned branch in the police headquarters. The license was handed over after taking the acknowledgement of the person, the IPS officer cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“We issued the arms licence to the actor after completing all formalities,” the officer said.

As per procedure, the file was sent to the office of deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) for verification and to check the actor’s criminal record, if any, the officer explained.

Khan’s security was heightened on June 6 and a police van was deployed outside his residence after his father found a threat note addressed to them a day earlier.

“Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala),” the threat note said, referring to the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Police suspect the involvement of members of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang behind the attack on Moosewala.

In 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman when the blackbuck poaching case against the actor was being heard in the court. Lawrence belongs to the Bishnoi community, which considers blackbucks to be sacred animals.

Police suspect Bishnoi was behind the threat letter to Khan.

According to the Arms Rules, 2016, any person apprehending a threat to his life due to his wealth or any other threat can apply for a gun licence. Khan’s application fell under the category of persons who are susceptible to attacks due to his wealth and fame.