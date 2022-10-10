Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch, dies at 82

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has died after a prolonged spell of illness. He was 82. The veteran leader - who was being treated at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital - had served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He had also served as India's defence minister.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on August 22. He had been tackling health issues over the last few years.

“My respected father has passed away,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his son, was quoted as saying in a party statement. Tributes started pouring in soon after the news of his death broke.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his tweet.

The last rites of the veteran leader would be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath - who described the death as “irreparable loss” - has said that the last rites of the seasoned politician will be held with full state honours. A three-day mourning has been declared in the state.

"The death of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was also India's former defence minister, is a huge loss to Indian politics. May god grant peace to his soul, and give strength to his family members," the Congress wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. pic.twitter.com/QKGfFfimr8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana, condoling the death, said: "It's a very sad moment. He was the land of the son. I had recently visited Medanta and met Akhilesh ji and came back with the impression that he was improving. It is a very sad moment." "In politics, opposition is as important as ruling party. Mulayam Singh ji embodied great spirit and will be hugely missed," Mahana said.

After the seasoned leader was shifted to the intensive care unit last week, Prime Minister Modi had taken an update from his son Akhilesh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had also visited him at the hospital.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was fondly called as “Netaji” by his admirers. His death comes as the state of UP is set to hold its local body polls.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the SP patron's meeting with Nitish Kumar - who has been trying to unify the opposition against the BJP - had also come in focus.

In July, the seasoned leader's wife Sadhna Gupta had died. Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife and the mother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON