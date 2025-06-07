Sambhal puts 3-tier security for Eid Al-Adha, DM says getting ‘full cooperation’

A three-tier security system was implemented in Sambhal for Eid-al-Adha celebrations on Saturday, with people agreeing to perform sacrifices peacefully only at the traditional places allocated to them, said District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya. People offer namaz on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival(PTI/Representative)

"A three-tier security system has been put in place, which includes Sector Magistrates, General Magistrates, and forces on the ground. Flag marches and patrolling were also done earlier. In our meetings of the peace committee, everyone agreed not to offer sacrifices at public places and to offer sacrifices with complete peace and cooperation only at the traditional places allocated earlier," Pensiya told the media.

He also said that people were cooperating and no problems had occurred during the celebrations so far. He praised the Police and administration for making adequate arrangements.

"We spoke with all the Maulanas, Muftis, Mutawalli, and representatives of mosques, and they all ensured to celebrate Eid Al Adha peacefully. Everyone is cooperating a lot, there is no problem of any kind... There is adequate arrangement from the Police and Administration. Arrangements have also been made for the disposal of the waste. This will continue for three days and till 3 PM each day," he added.

Circle Officer Chanduasi, Anuj Chaudhary, said that namaz was offered inside the Eidgahs in Chandausi and Narauli.

"There are two Eidgahs, one in Chandausi and the other in Narauli, where namaz was offered... At both places, namaz was offered within the four walls... No namaz was offered on the roads," Chaudhary told ANI.

During the early hours, people were seen offering Namaz in Chandausi, Sambhal.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.