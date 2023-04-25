Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE: 'Equality…' transgender activist pleads

Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday entered into day 4 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India.

On Thursday, day 3 of the hearings, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said that the arguments from the petitioners' side will be closed on the next hearing in any case and asked the lawyers to discuss among themselves on dividing the time.

Speaking on adoption of children during the hearing CJI had said, “What happens when there is a heterosexual couple when there is domestic violence..what kind of impact on children.. so much for being heterosexual.. what about father coming back home drunk thrashing up the mother and asking money for alcohol? there is nothing absolute... at the cost of being trolled.. answers to what we say in court is in trolls and not in court,” said CJI.