Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE: 'Equality…' transgender activist pleads
On Thursday, day 3 of the hearings, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said that the arguments from the petitioners' side will be closed on the next hearing in any case and asked the lawyers to discuss among themselves on dividing the time.
Speaking on adoption of children during the hearing CJI had said, “What happens when there is a heterosexual couple when there is domestic violence..what kind of impact on children.. so much for being heterosexual.. what about father coming back home drunk thrashing up the mother and asking money for alcohol? there is nothing absolute... at the cost of being trolled.. answers to what we say in court is in trolls and not in court,” said CJI.
Apr 25, 2023 12:52 PM IST
'Right to family comes under right to life": Petitioners argue
Kothari argues, “This court held that it is not only two genders - not only male or female but male, female, or transgenders who could identify as any even without medical reassignment. The purpose of granting this right to self determine one's gender identity is to get legal recognition to a whole bunch of other rights including the right to marry"
“In practice, despite the recognition of one's gender identity, transgender persons are unable to exercise their full legal rights for many reasons. One, despite NALSA, they still have to get medical reassignment to get documents changed.”
“There are intersex persons as well. My second point is that the right to family has to be recognised under right to life under A 21.”
Apr 25, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Grover responds to Centre's 'Urban Elitist remark
Responding to Center's “Urban Elitist Views” remark, Grover said, “Finally about elitism- Large number of people run away from home. The origins of those people are from small towns. They come to the capital city where HC is and they need protection. They're not elitist. This notion that it is elitist is incorrect."
Grover concludes his remarks. Senior Advocate Jayna Kothari begins arguing on the second petition by a transgender person.
“Our claim is for marriage equality for all, not just for same sex couples.”
Apr 25, 2023 12:45 PM IST
“If I transition into a woman after marriage…”: Anand Grover argues for petitioners
Arguing for the petitioners, Anand Grover said, “If I'm a male person, cis male, I marry a woman, cis woman. During the marriage I transition and become a woman. The law doesn't say that the marriage falls. Certain states including Kerala are encouraging people who are married, they're being financed.”
To which, Justice Ravindra Bhat said, “In such cases other things are taken into consideration. There may be kids. If this is not preserved, that will lead to untoward, adverse effect on the members of that family. Then you're looking into a legislature that doesn't take into account realities.”
Apr 25, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Grover speaks about Parliament handling the non-heterosexual unions issue
Anand Grover, told the court as per Live Law, “There has been arguments on other side that it is for parliament to legislate on this. Let us see on record - Pink list India has been observing what has been happening to LGBT rights in parliament. There has been no positive response in 5 years.”
Apr 25, 2023 12:41 PM IST
“Same sex relations prevalent before British… scriptures record”
Arguing for the petitioners, Anand Grover sayd, “Same sex relations were prevalent before the British and even scriptures record it.”
Apr 25, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Grover argues the petitions for non-heterosexual unions, discusses US law
Grover says, “I will invoke the argument on intimate association of US based on the 14th, 19th, and 1st Amendment.”
He further discusses the United States law saying, “The idea is that you can form associations- cooperative societies to trade unions, which are larger groups and intimate unions of a romantic or marital nature- and that is a fundamental right in the US coupled with free speech.”
Apr 25, 2023 12:16 PM IST
Senior Advocate Anand Grover begins arguments for non-heterosexual unions
Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra concluded her arguments by saying, "Marriage is a magic word and it is magic throughout the world. It has to do with our dignity as human beings, to be who we are openly."
Senior Advocate Anand Grover will now begin arguments on petitions by a couple who were based abroad and an interfaith couple.
Apr 25, 2023 12:07 PM IST
The court discusses same-sex marriage laws in countries across the world
Luthra takes the court through how same-sex marriages were allowed in several countries across the globe. CJI Chandrachud says, “You can see what happened the word same sex in the registered partnership act and the heterosexual couple word was struck down as being violative of equality... so all were allowed.”
Apr 25, 2023 11:58 AM IST
"12 out of G20 countries permit same-sex marriages… we cannot be behind"
Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra argues in favour of petitioners in court saying, “12 out of the G20 countries including the EU have permitted same sex marriages. About 34 countries of the world have done that. Virtually, every democratic, progressive country of the world has recognised same sex marriages. We cannot be behind.”
Apr 25, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Minority cannot decide their own rights: Geeta Luthra
Speaking for the petitioners, Geeta Luthra said, “Marriage is not a static concept. The moment we recognised that those of the LGBT+ community have right, they may be a minority but the majority cannot decide the rights of a minority.”
Apr 25, 2023 11:55 AM IST
"Descrimination against same-sex couples same as women were discriminated against for voting rights"
Geeta Luthra further says, as reported by Live Law, “It is discrimination on grounds of sex- same way that in many parts of the world women were not given right to vote on basis of their sex. There is no distinction.”
Apr 25, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra speaks for the petitioners
Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra begins arguments and speaks for the petitioners. She says as per Live Law, “They say how does it matter you can be in live in relationships. Live in relationships do not answer my status. My status as a person who is married has to be recognised if i have to get true equality.”
Apr 25, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Day 4 of hearing begins, petitioners to continue arguments
Day 4 of the same-sex marriage hearing has begun on Tuesday with petitioners continuing their arguments.