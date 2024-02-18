Sandeshkhali unrest: Trinamool reacts sharply to Mithun Chakraborty's remarks

Reacting to the call of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader seeking to impose President's Rule in West Bengal over the unrest in Sandeshkhali, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday dared the Centre to impose Article 356 in the state. In a sharp response to BJP leader Dharshana Jardosh and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's remarks on Sandeshkhali, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said they were "baseless". Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (PTI)

“I dare you to impose Article 356 (in West Bengal). Do not try to scare us with such tactics and ploys. Keep such statements that you will uproot a government elected by the people (through Article 356 or the President's Rule) to yourselves,” Kunal Ghosh told news agency ANI.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He added, “If you have the courage then do it, don't say so much. The comments of Mithun da on the Sandeshkhali incidents are baseless.”

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas has been on the boil over the past 10 days. Villagers, comprising mostly women, had hit the streets demanding the arrest of TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Sardar and Hazra.

It has been alleged that the trio grabbed hundreds of acres of farmlands from villagers and turned them into fish farms, women who worked in their poultry farms were threatened and their husbands beaten up if they asked for payments. Villagers, including women, were forced to attend political meetings even at late night and if anyone refused he was beaten up. There have also been allegations of sexual assault.

The BJP has formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs, who were tasked with visiting Sandeshkhali and gathering facts on the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women. The party has also accused the TMC of protecting those accused of sexual assault.

Also Read | Why Sandeshkhali in West Bengal has been on the edge over the past week

On Saturday, BJP leader and Mos railways & textiles Darshana Jardosh demanded the resignation of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the implementation of President's rule in the state.

"Being a woman CM, taking responsibility (Mamata Banerjee) she should resign, and President's rule should be imposed there (West Bengal)," she told ANI.

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty also criticised the Banerjee-led government over the unrest in Sandeshkhali on February 16, saying that political parties need to set aside their differences in addressing such atrocities.

“Could there be anything more horrific than what happened in Sandeshkhali? Is it part of a larger, devious game that you are playing with the women of Bengal? This is unbelievable. We will all practise our brands of politics, the events that transpired in Sandeshkhali transcend politics,” Chakraborty was quoted as saying by ANI. "Such incidents have no place in society. We all have the responsibility of raising our voices and ensuring people don't live in such misery."