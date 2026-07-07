Sanjeev Jain appointed as India's next ambassador to North Korea

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Sanjeev Jain as India's next Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), also known as North Korea. According to the MEA, the Consulate General of India in North Korea was established in 1968, with diplomatic relations between the two countries at the embassy level established on December 10, 1973. (Representational Photo/ YouTube/MEA)

In its official statement on Monday, the MEA said that Jain is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

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A 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde.

Jain will be succeeding Aliawati Longkumer, who is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to North Korea, having been appointed to the post on June 16, 2025.

As per the MEA, relations between India and North Korea have been generally characterised by friendship, cooperation and understanding.

The consular relations with North Korea were set up in March 1962.

According to the MEA, the Consulate General of India in North Korea was established in 1968, with diplomatic relations between the two countries at the embassy level established on December 10, 1973.

As per the MEA, after the 1950-1953 Korean War, the United Nations had formed a 9-member Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission under the Chairmanship of India. The Commission's role in the exchange of POWs under the Chairmanship of Major General K S Thimayya was highly appreciated.

Regular and meaningful exchange of views on bilateral issues of mutual interest and concern is conducted through the mechanism of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

MEA in a previous statement had noted that India urged North Korea to refrain from nuclear and ballistic missile tests to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

Previously, India welcomed the inter-Korean Summit meeting held at Panmunjom on April 27, 2018 and in Pyongyang in September 2018.

India also welcomed the historic summit held on 12 June 2018 in Singapore and on 27-28 February in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, and hoped that such engagement would help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula.