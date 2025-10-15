SC allows Delhi to celebrate Diwali with firecrackers, but there are rules

Firecrackers in Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) from October 18 to 21, but only those certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will be permitted on a trial basis.
"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," the top court said. The nod comes as good news for many ahead of Diwali.
The apex court also noted that crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR, which it said causes more damage than green firecrackers.