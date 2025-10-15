SC allows Delhi to celebrate Diwali with firecrackers, but there are rules

Firecrackers in Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) from October 18 to 21, but only those certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will be permitted on a trial basis. Bursting of crackers on the two days of Diwali is allowed from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. (AFP)

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," the top court said. The nod comes as good news for many ahead of Diwali.

The apex court also noted that crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR, which it said causes more damage than green firecrackers.

ALSO READ | Why ‘green crackers’ are deceptive and dangerous While the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran gave permission, they also laid down some conditions.

Timings for bursting crackers in Delhi The apex court bench has directed that the bursting of crackers on the two days of Diwali is allowed from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm.

SC rules for sale, bursting of crackers ⦁ Only green crackers certified by NEERI and PESO will be allowed.

⦁ The sale of the green firecrackers shall be through designated locations identified by the district collector.

⦁ Police patrolling units will set up vigil and seize any unauthorised sale of crackers, as well as uncertified green crackers.

⦁ Patrol teams will also conduct regular checks on firecracker manufacturers, and their QR codes have to be uploaded to websites.

⦁ Firecrackers brought from outside Delhi-NCR cannot be sold in the capital. If found, the licences of sellers will suspended.

⦁ From October 14 to 21, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state PCBs are instructed to monitor air quality, collect sand and water samples, and submit a report.

The Supreme Court said that it will monitor the matter after three weeks.

The directive comes just days after the apex court bench reserved its order on the matter and will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.