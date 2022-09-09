Plea in SC seeking arrest of Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks row withdrawn

The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner to withdraw a plea seeking directions to the authorities to act and arrest suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged controversial statement o Prophet Mohammad and hurting sentiments of the Muslim community.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit suggested to the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

“It looks very simple innocuous but it has far reaching consequences. Our suggestion is to withdraw. Dismissed as withdrawn,” the bench said.

Sharma's comments on the Prophet made on national television on March 26 had triggered a huge controversy and violence all across the nation earlier this year. A number of Muslim nations had also registered their protest following which the government issued a statement in this regard. The BJP also distanced itself from Sharma's comments in the aftermath and suspended her from the party.

Earlier, the Supreme Court clubbed and transferred to the Delhi Police at least 10 first information reports (FIRs) lodged across the country against Sharma for her controversial comments, while turning down the West Bengal government’s plea to instead set up a multi-state investigating unit, and to monitor the probe.

At least two persons, who had extended their support to Sharma on social media, have been murdered by Muslim radicals.

