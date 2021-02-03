Farm stir: Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking intervention into Republic Day violence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain petitions seeking its intervention into the violence that took place in Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "We are sure that the government is enquiring into it and taking appropriate action. We also read the statement of the Prime Minister in the press that law will take its own course. We are confident that law will take its own course. We don't want to interfere in this case."

The court allowed the petitioners to withdraw their petitions.

One of the petitions had sought the setting up of a three-member commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to launch an inquiry into the January 26 violence.

The plea was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari who also sought direction to the concerned authority to register FIRs against people or organisations that were responsible for orchestrating the violence and causing dishonour to the national flag on that day.

Another plea was presented before the Supreme Court filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, which sought direction to the concerned authority as well as the media to not declare the protesting farmers as “terrorists” without presenting any evidence. Sharma had said in his plea that there was a planned conspiracy to sabotage the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws and the protesters were allegedly being declared as terrorists without any proof.

The tractor rally, which was supposed to be taken out peacefully during the Republic Day celebrations turned violent after the farmers deviated from the planned routes, broke barriers, clashed with security personnel and went on to hoist a religious flag at the iconic Red Fort.

The Delhi Police had said on Monday that they have registered 44 FIRs and made 122 arrests in connection with the violence. The police further appealed to the general public to not pay attention to rumours regarding the illegal detention of farmers and other people in connection with the rally and added that investigation was being carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

(With inputs from Abraham Thomas)