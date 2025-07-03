Security heightened in UP's Moradabad ahead of Muharram and Kanwar Yatra, CCTV cameras installed

Ahead of Muharram and Kanwar Yatra, security has been heightened and CCTVs installed in Moradabad. SP City, Ranvijay Singh, said that arrangements had been made for both occasions using technology. The Kanwar Yatra will start from July 11, and the Moradabad police aim was to make it successful.(Representational)

SP City, Ranvijay Singh said, "We have made all the arrangements for the Muharram and Kanwar Yatra. All the homework has been done. All the peace committee meetings have been held in all police stations. We have held a meeting with all the stakeholders. Internal departmental coordination has also been done. We have accessed the route for Tazia, and the problems have been addressed. We want the Muharram procession to be successful.

He further said that the Kanwar Yatra will start from July 11 and the aim was to make it successful.

"There are two important routes in Moradabad. We have made all the preparations for these two routes. The devotees come from Haridwar and Garhmukteshwar. We have had a meeting with NHAI. We have done meeting with the leaders of both the camps. We are using technology in this regard. CCTVs have been installed in the routes of 'Tajia' and Kanwar Yatra," the SP said.

He further said that dark spots have been identified, and the arrangements are being done in consultation with the concerned authorities.

"We will also use drones. Drones are very helpful. We will use drones to facilitate the movement of the Kanwar Yatris, especially the three days, including Monday. The Muharram procession is on July 6, and we will use technology so that no one creates any problems. If there will be any non-compliance, then we will take strict action. If anyone posts outrageous messages on social media, then tough action will be taken. All the arrangements have been done using technology to conduct both the festivals successfully," he added.

Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the 7-8 crore Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar, participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)