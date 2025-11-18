Shashi Tharoor braves cold, cough to witness PM Modi's speech, heaps praises: 'Glad to have...'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after having attended an event where the PM spoke. Tharoor hailed PM Modi's remarks, made just days after the NDA's landslide win in Bihar, and said that he touched upon important subjects and urged India “to be restless for progress”. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier termed PM Modi's energy and dynamism as "an asset for India"(Hindustan Times)

In a detailed post on X, Shashi Tharoor referenced the contents of PM Modi's speech, and said he was “glad to have been in the audience despite battling a bad cold and cough”.

"A significant part of the speech was dedicated to overturning Macaulay's 200-year legacy of "slave mentality." PM Modi appealed for a 10-year national mission to restore pride in India’s heritage, languages, and knowledge systems," a part of the Congress MP's X post read, referencing to the prime minister's remarks during the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, organised by the Indian Express.

During the event, PM Modi had urged Indians to rid the country of the mindset of slavery instilled by Thomas Macaulay. "I want to appeal to the entire country: over the next decade, we must resolve to free ourselves from the mindset of slavery that Macaulay imposed on India. The coming 10 years are extremely important," PM Modi had said.

Heaping praise on the speech, Shashi Tharoor also said that PM Modi emphasised that India is now an “emerging model” for the world and highlighted the country’s economic resilience.

“PM Modi said he’d been accused of being in “election mode” all the time, but he was really in “emotional mode” to redress the problems of the people,” Tharoor said in his post.

PM Modi's speech came days after the ruling NDA, which the BJP is a key part of, registered a landslide victory in the Bihar elections, winning 202 out 243 Assembly constituencies. Shashi Tharoor's Congress party however, witnessed a massive drubbing, winning only six out of 61 seats it fielded candidates in.

The Congress MP has frequently found himself in his own party’s crosshairs, especially after praising PM Modi or the government.

The internal rift was on display a few months back after the government selected Shashi Tharoor to lead the Operation Sindoor delegation abroad, despite the party not recommending his name.

Even when the delegations came back to India, Tharoor had praised PM Modi, calling his energy and dynamism an asset for India, and said it deserved greater backing.